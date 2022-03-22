Money Laundering: Missing money from Bangladesh Bank’s Kolkata branch account? Millions of rupees embezzled, illegal transactions in pension accounts

#Kolkata: Money disappears from the office account of Sonali Bank’s Kolkata Branch (Government of Bangladesh) in Khas Kolkata (Kolkata)! Bank officials fired five bank employees on charges of embezzling Rs 14 lakh from the bank’s office account and unauthorized transactions and non-submission of all documents from the pension account. According to bank and police sources, on September 9, 2020, Lenin complained about the matter from the Sonali Bank branch office in Sarni area in Kolkata to the Bangladesh head office.

Allegedly, the money was diverted from the bank’s office account (through which there is money for running the office) to their personal accounts. It is alleged that the accused even opened a separate account in the name of the neighbor and deposited the money by stealing money from the bank’s office account. According to bank sources, the accused were in charge. This issue came to the fore in the internal audit of the bank. Where did fourteen lakh rupees go? Who disappeared? Bank authorities then filed a general diary with the New Market police station.

Read more –China Plane Crash: Horrible! The plane is hovering straight from the sky to the ground, in front of the horrific video of the destruction

He also informed the head office of Sonali Bank of Bangladesh. Report the matter to RBI also. After that the departmental investigation started. A preliminary committee was formed to begin the departmental investigation. It had three members. After that the committee was formed with two members from Bangladesh head office. The members of that committee came last November. Even then, they came this month and carried out departmental investigation. That’s when it became known that the bank staff officers were involved, the bank authorities claimed. Bank employees were first suspended and later dismissed.

The five employees of the bank who have been sacked live in Uluberia area of ​​Kolkata, Kamarhati and Howrah. According to bank sources, these include three officers of Junior Management Grade Scale One. One of the officers of Middle Management Grade Scale Two and one Special Assistant (Clerk). The counter-accused bank employees have already approached the High Court. Besides, they have appealed to the higher authorities at the head office in Bangladesh for reconsideration.

Sikandar Ali, Assistant General Manager, Sonali Bank at Lenin Sarani, said, “The whole matter has already been reported to the head office of Sonali Bank in Bangladesh. They are looking into the matter. A departmental investigation has been started. The bank employee has been fired.

Read more – IPL 2022: Stein appearing in ‘Pushpa’ style in the role of coach in IPL this time, viral video

According to bank sources, the decision was taken in the light of allegations of embezzlement against bank employees, financial irregularities, bank policy and abuse of power. Dismissal notice is hanging on the bank’s wall. Is there anyone else’s hand behind it? Any big head? Just fourteen lakhs or not lakhs of rupees?

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: March 22, 2022, 07:38 IST

Tags: Bank, Kolkata, Money Laundering