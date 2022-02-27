Money will be deducted if the day of closure is not present; State Secretary, Emergency Meeting of the Chief Secretary – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Money will be deducted if the day of closure (Bengal Strike) is not present, the state said. However, the state has also said that the government is taking all possible measures to ensure that no one is harmed. On the other hand, the Chief Secretary (CS) called an emergency meeting from 8.30 pm that night. The meeting will be with the district magistrate, superintendent of police and commissioners. The meeting will be informed about the preparations to be made for the closure in the districts.

The BJP on Monday called for a 12-hour strike on terrorism charges in the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP Bengal) is going on strike from 8 am to 6 pm. “Those who do not have the power are calling for a ban. Sitting in a cold house, they are calling for a ban to defile Bengal.” Trinamool general secretary Partha Chatterjee reacted strongly to the ban.

Mayor Firhad Hakim also responded. The metropolitan said, “I am constantly seeing the conspiracy to discredit Bengal. Since Bengal is trying to move the government forward in a democratic way, it is polluting Bengal. There is no Bengal Strike in Bengal. Tomorrow the Trinamool will be on the streets.”

The strike called by the BJP will not allow the grassroots to succeed in any way, it was predicted by the politicians. Let’s see what is decided in Navanne this time.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: February 27, 2022, 21:06 IST

