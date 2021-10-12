Monsoon to leave Bengal | In Bengal, the rainy season begins, when is the last bite to go?

#Kolkata: Monsoon to leave Bengal has started. Bankura, Purulia, Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur and some parts of Siliguri. Meteorologists estimate that the monsoon will leave Bengal in the next 48 hours. However, there is a possibility of rain before that.

The weather office estimates that it will rain all day on Dashmi. A couple of showers in Ashtami. The rain will increase a little in the ninth. That means it will start raining across the state from Saturday. Warning of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday, the weather office said.

The monsoon departure line extends from Siliguri Malda Santiniketan Baripada Indore Rajkot to Porbandar. If the situation is favorable, the monsoon will soon leave the rest of the country.

Whirlpool

There is a vortex in the East-Central Arabian Sea. There is another cyclone in the North Andaman Sea. The cyclone will create a depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea tomorrow. The low pressure formed on Wednesday and it will be on the coast of Orissa and Andhra on Friday. The depression will turn to the west and northwest, conserving energy along the coasts of southern Orissa and northern Andhra Pradesh and turning into a clear depression. With this, the wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 65 kmph.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rains in the next four to five days. There will be heavy rains in Orissa and Andhra coast. Light to moderate and scattered heavy rains are also in Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast for Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the next few days.

Today’s weather in Kolkata

There will be partly cloudy skies in Kolkata. Chance of rain. As there is relative humidity in the air, the discomfort will increase as the temperature rises. The minimum temperature in the morning was 26.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees higher than normal. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 35.1 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees higher than normal. The amount of water vapor in the air is 56 to 95 percent.

Clear skies today. Partly cloudy sky somewhere. Rain is less likely. It will start raining in the coastal areas of South Bengal from tomorrow. Chance of rain with a couple of thunderstorms in coastal districts on Wednesday. Rain will increase slightly on Thursday. Chance of showers with thunderstorms in most parts of coastal and adjoining districts. On Friday, light to moderate rains lashed the coastal districts and thundershowers in the rest of South Bengal. The amount and extent of rain will increase from Saturday. Rain warning on Sunday and Monday in several districts of South Bengal.

Probability of North Bengal

Clear skies in North Bengal till Thursday. Partly cloudy sky somewhere. Chance of rain. Rain with thunderstorm forecast in Malda and Dinajpur on Friday. It will start raining from Saturday across North Bengal. Warning of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.