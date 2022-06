Chance of heavy rain in Meghalaya in next few days. Chance of heavy rains in Assam, Sikkim and North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain in North Bengal and Sikkim. In the next five days, there is little chance of rain with thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa and Gangetic West Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in southern Indian states from Tuesday. Heavy rains are expected in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karaikal, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.