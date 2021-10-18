More central force deployment issued from Central Home Ministry | The countdown has begun! 53 more companies in the 30th by-election Central Forces – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One week before the by-elections (By Poll 2021) of the four assembly constituencies in the state, another 53 companies were recruited by the Central Forces (West Bengal By Election 2021). In the meantime, 27 companies (West Bengal By Election 2021) have moved to the state. They are starting patrolling in the constituency. The Union Home Ministry has informed the state government and the Election Commission that a total of 60 companies will be deployed in the state to provide security for the by-elections.

The by-election of four assembly constituencies of West Bengal (Bengal By Election 2021) will be held on October 30. A total of 60 companies will be secured by the Central Forces (West Bengal By Election 2021). By-elections will have EVMs and VVPads, voters will have to go to the booth with illustrated identity cards. The Election Commission has already made all preparations for the polls in those four constituencies. According to the rules of the commission, web casting will be done from 50 percent of the booths.

The Election Commission has informed that polling will start from 7 am in four assembly constituencies namely Dinhata, Shantipur, Kharadha and Gosaba. Voting will continue until 6:30 pm. All booths will be inspected to ensure that electricity services and voting are conducted in accordance with the Covid rules. According to sources, out of the 26 companies that have reached the state, six will be CRPF personnel and nine will be BSF personnel. R: SSB will have 5 companies and CISF will have 5 companies.

The central forces will launch a route march to assess the situation in the state and ensure safe voting process and boost the morale of voters in the area. At the same time, a quick response team, a micro-observer, will be deployed at each polling station, sources said. At the same time, the Election Commission will provide three levels of security.