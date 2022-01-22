More lotus infection rates in the state, amid worries about worries about North Bengal – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Covid 19 in Bengal is the highest corona test in the state in the last 24 hours since the start of the third. However, the number of corona cases did not change much Covid 19 Positivity Rate in Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, 9191 people have been infected with corona in the state. However, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease remained a concern. In the last 24 hours, 36 people have died in the state due to corona. However, the health department is relieved that the corona infection rate has dropped by more than one percent from the previous day to 11.13 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the number of corona exams in the state has also increased a lot 72,564 samples were tested in one day. After the start of the third wave of corona, which is the highest, according to the health department Out of which 9191 people have become corona positive. That is why the corona infection rate in the state has come down to 11.13 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the number of infected people in Kolkata has increased to 1469 Seven people have also died. The number of new corona cases in North 24 Parganas is 1360 In this district 6 people have died due to corona.

However, Birbhum and East Burdwan districts in South Bengal have made the health department think In the last 24 hours, 518 people have been infected with corona in Birbhum 3 people died due to corona infection. In East Burdwan district, 473 people were newly infected with corona and 3 died.

Like Birbhum, the situation in North Bengal has become a headache for the health department In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases has increased a lot In Maldah district too, the number of corona cases has increased to 455 in the last 24 hours. In Jalpaiguri district, 330 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours

Even in Alipurduar district, where at one time the number of victims was the lowest in the state, 157 corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

