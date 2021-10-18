More metro service on Wedneday for Lakshmipuja | Additional metro will run in Lakshmipujo too! Take a look at the special schedule … – News18 Bangla

Metro schedule on Wednesday:

The Metro (Bangla News | Metro Rail) will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to the Kolkata Metro (Bangla News | Metro Rail). The Kolkata Metro Rail said in a press release on Monday. According to the press release, a total of 104 up to 214 metros will run on this line on that day. 151 of them will run from Dakshineswar to poet Subhash.