October 18, 2021

More metro service on Wedneday for Lakshmipuja | Additional metro will run in Lakshmipujo too! Take a look at the special schedule … – News18 Bangla

Metro schedule on Wednesday:
The Metro (Bangla News | Metro Rail) will run from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to the Kolkata Metro (Bangla News | Metro Rail). The Kolkata Metro Rail said in a press release on Monday. According to the press release, a total of 104 up to 214 metros will run on this line on that day. 151 of them will run from Dakshineswar to poet Subhash.



