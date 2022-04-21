April 21, 2022

More than 4 million jobs will be created from this year’s industry conference, assures CM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 3 lakh 42 thousand 365 crore investment proposal, announced by Mamata 7 “We are fighting. Development can never be stopped. Bangla always showed position, will show again.” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Today is the second day of the World Bangla Conference. Starting from multiple entrepreneurs were present.

Besides, he also said, 2 years ago we used to go abroad. We used to discuss. The industry delegation would go with us. The last two days have been very successful. We are not limited to Kolkata. I also went to the districts.

The Chief Minister further said, “The sectoral committees will work throughout the year. They will meet once a month. They will give their views on policy change. Of the 138 MoUs signed, we have received an investment proposal of Tk 3,42,375 crore. “It simply came to our notice then.

He did not forget to say thank you Amit Mitra thanked the Chief Secretary Epidemics will come, but development will continue. We cannot be stopped like this. So this is an unforgettable success This time everyone will organize such a conference. It is a festival for art.

