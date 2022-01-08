More than 600 workers affected in Kolkata Municipality, number increasing daily – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The number of corona cases in Kolkata Municipality (KMC) is increasing day by day. The number of daily attacks in Kolkata city has crossed 7,000, just as the total number of corona attacks in Kolkata municipality has crossed the 800-one limit. So far, a total of 609 municipal workers have been affected by the corona. It is reported that the employees of different departments have been affected by Corona.

Out of the total 4 Deputy Chief Engineers of the Civil Division of Kolkata Municipality, 3 are affected by Corona. Out of 16 borough executives, 6 are affected. Thirty assistant engineers and sub-engineers were also affected by the corona. In addition, 6 engineers, 22 gardeners and 57 workers and officials of the horticulture department were reportedly infected. Mayor Firhad Hakim also expressed concern over the Corona situation on the talk-to-mayor program. Answering a phone call, he said, “Now we have a lot less people here, many are sick.”

In addition to these, almost all other departments have been found to be more or less infected with corona. In the family department, three out of seven assistant engineers and sub-assistant engineers and 15 workers were affected by corona. In addition, a total of 190 people including staff and officials of the waste management department were affected. The health department of the municipality is also suffering from corona. A total of 210 people, including staff and officials of that department, have been infected in Corona. In addition. 6 borough executives, 36 MOs, 36 nurses, 4 health community members, 6 pharmacists, 15 clerk data entry, 9 office assistants, 18 security guards, 32 100 day workers and 42 lab tech corona were affected. . In addition, a total of 20 people, including the Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Sewerage Department, have been infected in Corona. The number of victims in the water supply department is 45, including six engineers.