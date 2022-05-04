Mother jumped from Uralpur and died! Busiest flyover safety in question – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: One of the busiest flyovers in the city is the person jumping from ‘Mother’. At around 8.50 on Wednesday night, a man jumped from the mother flyover. The police rushed to the spot as soon as they got the news. The traffic police on duty near the bypass were practically stunned by the loud noise. Traffic police on duty rushed to the front of a five-star hotel near the bypass and found the body of a man covered in blood. The person’s name is known as Ashok Ghosh. He is a resident of Chetla.

Immediately the traffic police informed the local police station Pragati Maidan, in which the injured person was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. Traffic police and Pragati Maidan police reached the spot and found out that the injured man was heading towards Chingrihata through the flyover from Park Circus. In the meantime, he stopped his scooter near a well-known five-star hotel by the side of the flyover.

The 70-year-old man’s mother jumped over the flyover. Police rescued Ashok Ghosh from the spot and sent him to National Medical and College in Park Circus in critical condition. According to police sources, he works a little electric. The investigating officer of Pragati Maidan Police Station is trying to find out the reason why he chose the path of suicide. News has been sent to the family members of that person.

Read more- Sushant has stopped eating! The accused in the Behrampur murder is not giving any answer in the police interrogation

According to hospital sources, the injured were rushed to the National Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them dead. However, after this incident, another question arose about the safety of the mother flyover. From time to time, the same way of suicide is being chosen with this mother flyover. So will the police choose another way to prevent this suicide? That is what the police think. However, according to psychologists, it is never possible to say who will commit suicide. But it is also important to get them out of this predicament.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: May 04, 2022, 22:49 IST

Tags: Maa Flyover