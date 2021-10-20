Mother Killed Daughter: Lakshmipujo day, what did this mother do with her one day daughter! Kolkata is shocked

#Kolkata: The mother suffocated and killed her child for the crime of having a daughter. The woman is currently being questioned by Ekbalpur police on the charge. Police are checking every CCTV footage of the nursing home. The tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning.

A call went to the police station in the morning from a nursing home in Iqbalpur. The phone said the one-day-old newborn girl was lying lifeless in the dual cabin. Upon hearing the incident, the officer-in-charge of Ekbalpur police station reached the hospital with his team. You can visit the hospital and find out that Lovely Singh is a resident of Dock No. 22, Eastern Boundary, Kolkata-23. She was admitted to a dual cabin in the nursing home on October 16 for delivery. The woman was kept in bed number 301. Husband Ajay Singh was in bed number 302 in the same cabin. Lovely gave birth to a baby girl on October 19 at 8:20 am. Daughters are born healthy and wholesome. According to Dr. Chandrani Bhattacharya, the child did not have any physical problem. This morning Ajay goes out of the cabin to fetch tea. Upon returning, the nurse and nanny reported that her daughter was dead. At first, there was a lot of noise. Due to not getting enough sleep the night before, Ajay fell asleep at night. He woke up in the morning and did not notice in any way.

Read more: Some relief in the collapsed mountains, several roads open! Find out the situation in Darjeeling and Sikkim …

That’s why he didn’t understand that he would make such a big shoot. During the interrogation after the police arrived at the scene, Lovely said that she did not like the girl. So she killed her one-day-old daughter by pressing the pillow at 12.30 pm. Police have sent the child’s body for autopsy. Police have started a murder case against the mother. However, the exact cause of death could not be ascertained until the autopsy report is received, police said.