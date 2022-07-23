Mother of Arpita Mukherjee told she does not know anything about the recovered money – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Since Friday night, only one name has been making rounds in the city of Kolkata…Arpita Mukherjee. Arpita of the year 28 showed Calcutta ‘mountain of money’! 20 crore rupees was recovered from the bed and cupboard of Arpita Mukhopadhyay’s residence in Diamond City South, Haridebpur near Taliganj on Friday evening. ED also recovered 20 iPhones, found huge gold and foreign currency.

Arpita’s career journey started with modeling. Then ‘nail art’ and then acting. She has worked as an actress in Bengali as well as Tamil and Oriya films. Arpita, who currently resides in elite housing in Kolkata, is from Dewanpara in Belgharia. Since Saturday morning, many curious people have been crowding in front of the old, slightly dilapidated two-storey house. Arpita’s mother Minti Mukherjee lives alone at home. Nubj, a little heavy with age, slowly came down from the second-floor room and faced the reporters. He got the news that sacks of money were recovered from his daughter’s house. But he does not know where the money came from! He said, “I live alone in this house. The girl has been out for a long time. Sometimes he comes to this house in the evening. Stays for a while, talks a little, leaves.” He also said, ”He has done movies, serials. Apart from this, he was also associated with the production company, and even after getting a job, he did not want to work.

20 crores were found on Friday night, but till Saturday afternoon, the sum of money from Arpita’s flat stood at 21 crores and 20 lakhs! Even then, the search is going on at Arpita’s house. Three more cash counting machines have been taken to the flat since morning, from which ED officials are expected to have recovered more money. According to the latest reports through sources, Arpita Mukherjee has already been arrested. The ED officials decided to arrest him due to inconsistencies in the interrogation.

