mother was staying with dead son and daughter in newtown kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The shadow of Robinson Street in the CD block of Newtown (Newtown), the mother kept the body of the daughter and son in front! Newtown police are investigating the incident. A pair of corpses were recovered from the 9th floor of house number 25 in CD block of Newtown.

The mother kept the bodies of her son and daughter in a house in Newtown. Newtown police arrived at the scene. It is known that mother, daughter and son used to live in that house since 2019. On Tuesday morning, the woman went to a seven-storey residence and asked for help. Neighbors came and saw a rotten smell coming from the house. The police were immediately informed. Police arrived and found two bodies lying on a bed in the room. According to the police, the mother was lying on the bed with the body of her son and daughter. In the initial investigation, the police think that the boy and the girl died about 4-5 years ago. Newtown police are investigating the cause of death of the two.

Another such incident took place in January this year in Mallikpara of Shibpur police station in Howrah. The mother remained in front of her daughter’s body for about 10 days. The decomposed body of the girl was recovered from the house. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. It is learned that Deepti Mallik (60), a resident of Mallikpara in Shibpur, used to live with his 45-year-old daughter Shyamoli. They were both sick for a couple of months, unable to walk. There were some relatives living near their house, but local sources alleged that none of them took care of Mao’s daughter, let alone inquired about her. Dipti’s nephew Shubhdeep Mallick used to visit the house occasionally and bring food. He was the first to enter the house and get the stench. When he entered the house, he saw Shyamoli’s rotting body lying on the ground, with his mother Dipti Mallick lying next to him.

Anup Chakraborty

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 01, 2022, 15:59 IST

Tags: Newtown