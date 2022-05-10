Motherhood: Homeless old woman proud of her motherhood

Kolkata: All mothers have shown the light of the world to her uterus. Some of them are still lying on the pavement and wish their son well. But what do the boys want? They could not be found even after contacting the sons of several people. This picture is in stark contrast to the Dharmatala Metro movie.

An old woman lying on the sidewalk to get a polythene next to the municipal vat in the pouring rain on Monday morning. Although he is not the only one lying there. There are many more nomadic people. The old woman’s name is Radharani Ghosh. He is 60 years old. He said he had a son. The boy does not earn much. He is quite happy with his wife and son. He understands the burden of the mother’s problems more than his income. Complaint, so the boy kicked out of the house. He said that his son Kartik Chandra Ghosh alias Bapi’s house is in Babuipara of Sonarpur. Will you go home? When Radharani was asked, she said, “The boy does not take me. If taken, I’ll go. But it will be very difficult for the girl. “

This Radharani is not alone. Even today many mothers are spending their days lying on the sidewalks and under the trees in the city and village. Someone said, “Now the government is giving rations to the citizens for food, 500-1000 rupees per month. So why should mother be burdened?” But I lost my head and address. ” These addressless people are all healthy. Pulling the relationship, he raised his hand towards the sun and prayed for the well-being of the people close to him. With old age they are thrown into the undesirable country. There is a lack of balance in their lives today. Yet they are proud of their motherhood

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: May 10, 2022, 12:14 IST

Tags: International Mother’s Day, Motherhood