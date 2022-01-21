Moving ICF, LHB is slowly filling the place! More active rail after accident – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The horror of the North Bengal Train Accident in Mainaguri has raised questions about passenger coaches. Questions are being raised in various quarters as to why Indian Railways is still not using ICH coaches and LHB coaches.

A video conferencing was held with the top officials of all the zones of Indian Railways on behalf of the Ministry of Railways. And there is talk of changing coaches quickly. In view of this, the change of coaches in one of the busiest zones of Indian Railways was started.

Eastern Railway is one of the busiest zones of Indian Railways. Howrah-Sealdah-Asansol division which is one of the busiest divisions of Eastern Railway. According to Eastern Railway sources, ICF has 56 percent coaches. In terms of numbers, Eastern Railway has 91 ICF racks. LHB coaches have 42 percent. 65 racks in terms of numbers. Each rack set has an average of twenty coaches.

Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway, said, “We are giving priority to changing coaches for long distance trains. All coaches will be replaced step by step. However, we are keeping an eye on all kinds of maintenance of ICF coaches.”

South Eastern Railway, on the other hand, started the process of changing coaches. It was decided to change the coaches of eight trains plying from the state. ICF coaches are moving from Tamralipta Express, Howrah-Purulia Express, Howrah-Ranchi Express. The coaches have been changing since this month.

According to South Eastern Railway sources, they have 1260 ICF coaches. On the other hand, there are 1650 LHB coaches. According to South Eastern Railway, all other coaches will be given LHB in the coming days.

On the other hand, the North-East Frontier Railway has changed the coaches of their Sikkim-Mahananda Express. They are running LHB coaches instead of ICF coaches. According to the source, the coach will be changed according to the train management step by step in the coming days.

However, according to railway sources, it is difficult to divide LHB coaches into seventeen zones according to production. In addition, the demand for coaches is higher in terms of number of passengers, coaches are being provided to all zones of Indian Railways. Coach management is going to be a big factor in this.

