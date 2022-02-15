MP Dev leaves after five-hour interrogation, says he doesn’t know Enamul – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After a five-hour interrogation, actor and Trinamool MP Dev (CBI Questioned Dev) left the Nizam’s Palace. As he was leaving, Dev told reporters that he did not know Enamul. There is no question of taking any gift. He also promised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) all possible assistance in the investigation. “I was not asked much. My statement was recorded. I was asked if I knew him. I said everything. I was never asked to make a new appearance,” Dev said.

Dev was scheduled to appear at the CBI (CBI Questioned Dev) office at 11 am on Tuesday. He appeared five minutes ahead of time. Dev said he was in town, so there was no question of avoiding attendance. I will appear in the morning like that time. After that he stayed in the CBI office for five long hours. He came out after four o’clock in the afternoon and said that he had given a clear answer to the question asked by the CBI.

According to CBI Questioned Dev, the CBI has claimed that Dev took more than one gift from Enamul. He did not receive the gift directly, but through someone else, the question arises. The CBI claimed that Deb had received some expensive items as well as a watch as a gift. Although Deb has blown up that issue. He came out after the interrogation and said that he did not know Enamul, so there was no question of taking the gift. According to CBI sources, the CBI may also summon the documents of multiple items that Dev allegedly received as gifts.

Enamul Haque, the main accused in the cattle smuggling case, is currently out on bail in the case. Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh scoffed at the incident. He sneered at Deb’s presence in Burdwan during the pre-poll campaign, saying, “We knew that Dawood Ibrahim’s money was being spent on Mumbai’s film industry. Firhad Hakim scoffed at this. He said that the CBI will call the grassroots. Call, but we will not be afraid.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 15, 2022, 16:55 IST

Tags: Actor Dev, CBI, Cow Smuggling