Mr. Funtee expands its portfolio, launches new variant ‘Lakkhir Bhandar’ in Kolkata Market

Mr. Funtee from the house of Kolkata headquartered Surya Food Farms Pvt. Ltd, a one of the leading players in the Food & Snacks Market in the state, announced the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of a new variant “Lakkhir Bhandar” in the Kolkata Market.

After receiving overwhelming response from its other variants, Mr. Funtee aims to strengthen its Snacks Category with the addition of a new variant of Chips. The Brand also aims to launch more variants in coming days and strengthen itself in the East Market.

Mr. Raj Agarwal, Director, Surya Food Farms Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very excited to expand our new brand Mr. Funtee. Our new brand is getting very good response from the market. Keeping this in mind, we have planned to launch another variant under Mr. Funtee. We are confident that the new “Lakkhir Bhandar” variant chips will be loved by the kids and new-age consumers, which will not only give them a healthier and tastier option but will also surprise them with an interesting gift inside the packet.”

Mr. Raj Agarwal added, “Our food and snacks business is one of the fastest growing food and snacks businesses in West Bengal. The Company has grown rapidly even during pandemic effects on the food sector and increased its manufacturing capacity many folds.”

The launch of Lakkhir Bhandar will be accompanied by a 360-degree communication campaign intended to bring the brand’s latest innovations, including print and digital campaigns, along with strong in-store exposure.

Surya Food Farms Pvt. Ltd. – We at Surya Foods, are premium Biscuits, Cakes, Rusks & Snacks Manufacturer with International quality standards. Our techniques and know-how for our range of products are extremely innovative which makes us most favourable among our clients. Top quality is our first priority in our approach, with the raw material that we source from the industry. We produce exclusively under complete surveillance in order to guarantee our impeccably high standards. The Factory is located at Agarpara, Kolkata. The products are available in West Bengal, Parts of Odisha and Jharkhand.