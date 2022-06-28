Much Awaited Trailer of Kuler Achaar – Launched at Nandan

By – Rahul Kuila

SVF in association with the cultural centre of Kolkata, Nandan, launched the trailer of its upcoming venture ‘Kuler Achaar’ which is slated to release in theatres on 15th July 2022. Kuler Achaar is a tumultuous joyful ride that tells a story revolving around the willingness of a lady to keep her maiden surname and the comedic yet poignant complexities that revolve around the idea.

The film is a family drama, written & directed by Sudeep Das. This is his first collaboration with SVF. The very talented Mainak Bhaumik joins the crew to take the position of creative director ‘Kuler Achaar’. The music of the film is composed by the top-notch ‘Prosen Er Dol Bol’ and the background music is done by Savvy. The ensemble cast includes Indrani Halder, Neel Mukherjee, Madhumita Sarcar and Vikram Chatterjee. Madhumita will be back on the screen for ‘Kuler Achaar’ after the huge success of ‘Cheeni’ and ‘Tangra Blues’, Vikram Chatterjee who has already stolen people’s heart through his excellent performance in different TV serials and web series, comes back to big screen as the male lead in Kuler Achaar. He will be seen playing the role of Pritam – Mithi’s supportive and liberal husband.

Indrani Haldar will be back on the big screen after a hiatus of almost five years. She will be seen playing Madhumita’s mother-in-law, a character that holds an extremely strong position in Mithi’s life. Indrani Haldar, who has unequivocally made a mark in playing the role of the quintessential Indian mother in TV content, is now here to steal the show yet again with Kuler Achaar. Neel Mukherjee, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Mithi’s father-in-law.

“It feels great to be back after such a long gap. The message of the film is extremely insightful, every woman will relate to it and find relevance of it at any situation in their life. The film is crafted with love, emotions and I shall keep it for the audience to find our journey on 15th July” – said Indrani Halder who will be seen in the role of Mitali.

Both Vikram Chatterjee & Madhumita Sarcar who have already become a popular on-screen jodi after the first song release of the same film- Bhul Korechey Bhul, said, “We are extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this wonderful project. The first song of the film has already garnered a huge response and we really hope that our film is also appreciated. Really looking forward to it.”

Watch the trailer – http://bit.ly/KulerAchaarTrailer_SVF