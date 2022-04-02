Mukh Papiya Adhikari, Asansol- BJP’s campaign in Baliganj is a shadow of the left? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the shadow of left culture, this time BJP’s campaign in Asansol-Baliganj by-election (Asansol Bye Election). During the Left period, the CPM and the Left parties used to field the mass organizations of the party in the election campaign. No one is unaware of the role of organizations like Leftist Gananatya in campaigning for the 34-year-old Left in the state. Whether it was the election campaign meeting or the general political stage, the songs sung by the artists of the mass drama before the main meeting started, the street plays were an integral part of the left political culture.

The BJP (BJP West Bengal) wants to add a new dimension to the by-election campaign like Asansol and Baliganj by imitating that culture of one time. And the Gerua Brigade’s propaganda strategy is centered around the party leader and well-known face of Jatrapara, Papia Adhikari.

If all goes well, this cultural platform will start its cultural campaign with their songs and street plays at the BJP’s campaign meeting from Asansol today. There must be a difference. There will be songs of the Communist International style, as can be heard in the throats of artists during the Left, and there will be nationalist music at the BJP meetings. With touches of gerua culture.

The BJP’s campaign will highlight the grassroots misrule in the state on the one hand in the selection of street plays or songs, and on the other hand it will demand a message of change on behalf of the BJP. Drama, songs have been tied with the latest spice of state politics. In those five consonants there is the issue of Rampurhat starting from the murder of Anis Khan. There will also be issues like murder of Panihati, Jhaldar people’s representative. And, juicy, humorous presentation with various characters like Mamata to Anubrat.

The BJP hopes that even if they do not have a well-known artist, they will be able to hold a campaign meeting on the subject. Promote hot summer heat. However, part of the BJP is reluctant to give advance numbers to this team so easily According to them, the BJP has not been able to get well-known faces in the list of artists except for a few familiar faces like Papia Adhikari. The BJP’s cultural propaganda platform has been created by utilizing a section of artists who have lost their jobs after the closure of Opera in Kovid Kale. As a result, the comparison of the left-era mass drama with it is nothing but drawn madness.

Many in the cultural and political world think that the sky is the limit of the BJP’s stage with Gananatya.

In two different places, the artists of Gananatya were of the same attitude as the political ideology of the party. As a result, their political philosophy was evident in their creation. After all, Gananatya was the face of the left cultural movement. The fruit of a continuous practice. This cultural platform of the BJP is, in fact, a platform for crossing the ballot box created by hired artists for money.

However, critics also see Ram-Bam yoga in it. Saying, whatever the quality, BJP is looking for reliance on propaganda in the end with the refuge of that left culture!

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 03, 2022, 01:37 IST

