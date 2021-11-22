Mukul Roy can hold the post of MLA? BJP is hoping for supremacy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Can Mukul Roy’s MLA post really be dismissed? Following the order of the Supreme Court today, the practice in the state politics has started. The BJP is pinning its hopes on the Supreme Court Order on Mukul Roy.

Mukul Roy won the assembly seat from Krishnanagar North constituency on a BJP ticket. However, after taking oath, he changed camps and returned to his old party grassroots. After appointing Mukul Roy as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly, the BJP demanded the Speaker to dismiss him as MLA.

Read more: That’s the demo! What happens when the ‘game starts’? Dilip Ghosh in fear

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari could not be reached for comment. He announced that he would take the matter to court.

Three months after Shuvendu’s announcement, BJP’s Kalyani MLA Ambika Roy filed a case in the High Court. In the judgment of the case, the High Court informed the Speaker that the issue of dismissal of the post of MLA could not be postponed indefinitely. After that, Speaker 7 went to the apex court challenging the verdict of the High Court

Read more: The High Court has ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in Group D appointments

Recently, during the assembly hearing, the speaker told the BJP’s lawyer that the case related to the dismissal of Mukul Roy as MLA was pending in the Supreme Court and he would not take any action on it till the apex court’s verdict. The BJP questioned the Speaker’s remarks in the Supreme Court today.

According to observers, the judge was shocked to hear the speaker’s remarks at the hearing. He then directed the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly not only to reprimand him but also to settle the matter by the third week of January next year. The Supreme Court has fixed January 22 for the next hearing of the case.

Regarding the apex court order, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay said, “We will abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court. We also want the matter settled. I will take action if I get a copy of the verdict. ‘ At the same time, the speaker also said that the rules of hearing on this issue in the assembly will be followed. The next hearing in the assembly is on December 22. On the basis of the BJP’s allegations, the Speaker recently summoned Mukul Roy to the Legislative Assembly and directed him to convene a meeting as PAC chairman.

After the meeting, Speaker and Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee said, ‘Mukul Roy is completely healthy. Mukul Roy said that he will be in the meeting of PAC from November 26.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy’s physical condition has deteriorated again, according to his relatives. That is why he has been admitted to a private hospital on the side of the bypass again today. As a result, in this situation Mukul Roy will not attend the meeting at all Doubts have been created about that. However, welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision, Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari said they were hopeful that justice would be done in the case very soon.