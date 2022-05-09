Mukul Roy: Can Mukul Roy be a MLA at all? All eyes May 12!

#Kolkata: The Speaker has called on both the parties for the last time on May 12 regarding the verdict regarding the dismissal of Mukul Roy as MLA. On May 8, neither Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari nor his lawyers were present. The Speaker has called the two parties to his chamber for the last time on May 12, as Saturday, Sunday and Monday are public holidays.

The speaker said on Monday that he would announce his verdict after May 12. However, BJP MLA and one of the co-accused in the case, Ambika Roy, claimed that the time allotted by the court had passed. The speaker has practically contempt of court without giving a verdict. The matter will be looked into by the court. The BJP, however, hopes that the speaker will give a quick verdict.

A case of dismissal of Trinamool leader Mukul Roy’s MLA post is being heard in the room of Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay. Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the Speaker re-heard the case. He has not yet made that decision. However, the Speaker will decide after May 12 whether Mukul Roy’s MLA post will be rejected at all. On the same day, the Speaker will announce his final decision.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly decided to retain Mukul Roy as MLA. However, the High Court did not agree with the decision of the Speaker and directed the Speaker to reconsider the decision within four weeks. Since then, the case of Mukul Roy’s MLA post has been being heard in the Speaker’s room. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, however, did not attend the hearing. Instead, his lawyer attended the hearing. Meanwhile, all the evidence has been submitted to the Speaker by the BJP parliamentary party. However, sources in the speaker’s office said that there was no signature in it. This time all eyes are on 12 May.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 09, 2022, 13:13 IST

Tags: Mukul roy, Suvendu Adhikari