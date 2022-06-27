Mukul Roy: He sent his resignation letter to the Speaker, suddenly Mukul Roy made a noise!

#Kolkata: This is the third time that the Trinamool has just formed a government after winning the assembly elections. One afternoon, Mukul Roy appeared at the Trinamool Bhaban as a BJP MLA. Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee welcomed him at his old residence. However, the BJP is adamant that Mukul Roy has joined the grassroots from the post of BJP MLA. The BJP even approached the High Court. The court, however, sent the ball to the court of Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. However, Speaker Biman Banerjee was adamant in his earlier decision regarding Mukul Roy The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly informed that Mukul Roy is in the BJP In this situation, Mukul got into a fight on Monday. Mukul Roy resigned as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the assembly. On Monday, he sent an e-mail of resignation to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. Later, however, Mukul Roy’s assistant went and submitted Mukul Roy’s resignation letter to the assembly. The speaker said that he has received the resignation letter. Legal action will be taken in this regard. Mukul has also accepted to resign on behalf of Roy.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Calcutta High Court to reconsider its decision to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. Even after that, his decision remained unchanged In the 2021 elections, Mukul Roy won on a BJP ticket He joined the Trinamool on June 11, 2021 Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari then appealed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. The BJP also submitted video footage of Mukul Roy joining the grassroots through various electronic media as evidence of his defection.

Read more: Death of an electrocuted child in Haridebpur, Firhad roared! He also gave a warning

Even after that, however, the Speaker informed in February this year that Mukul Roy was still in the BJP. Unsatisfied with the Speaker’s verdict, the BJP filed a case in the Calcutta High Court A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on April 11 directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to reconsider the decision. The court also asked to consider the video footage of Mukul Roy’s grassroots press conference as evidence.

Read more: Phone at night, instructions to reach Delhi in the morning! Noise in BJP about Sukant

Following the High Court’s order, Principal Biman Banerjee again heard the two sides in several phases. Even after that, he informed that Mukul Roy is still in BJP As a result, the question of dismissal of his MLA post did not arise In this situation, Mukul Roy’s resignation has become a new practice. However, according to sources close to Mukul Roy, he has been physically ill for a long time, especially since the death of his wife. So he was thinking of resigning as PAC chairman. But Mukul could not do that as there was no positive instruction from the team. This time he took the necessary steps as soon as that message came. However, on behalf of the BJP, Mukul bowed under pressure. However, according to political circles, Mukul Roy has handled the political pressure before. But this was normal in the way he was now moving out of the mainstream of Bengal politics in many ways. Despite the resignation of the PAC chairman, the case of dismissal of Mukul Roy as MLA is still pending. It remains to be seen how far the BJP will go in that case.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 27, 2022, 17:24 IST

Tags: Mukul roy, Pac chairman, West Bengal Assembly