#Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay remained steadfast in his earlier decision regarding Mukul Roy On the same day, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly informed that Mukul Roy is still in the BJP The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Calcutta High Court to reconsider its decision to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. Even after that, Biman Banerjee kept his decision unchanged

In the 2021 elections, Mukul Roy won on a BJP ticket He joined Trinamool on June 11, 2021 Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari then appealed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. The BJP also submitted video footage of Mukul Roy joining the grassroots through various electronic media as evidence of his defection.

However, in February this year, the Speaker informed that Mukul Roy was still in the BJP. The BJP had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against the Speaker’s decision A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on April 11 directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to reconsider the decision. The court also asked to consider the video footage of Mukul Roy’s grassroots press conference as authentic documents.

Following the order of the High Court, Principal Biman Banerjee again held hearings between the two parties. Even after that, he informed that Mukul Roy is still in BJP As a result, the question of dismissal of his MLA post did not arise

Shuvendu Adhikari had also filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. BJP MLA Ambika Roy has filed a separate case in the Supreme Court seeking removal of Mukul Roy from the post of PAAC chairman.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 08, 2022, 16:25 IST

Tags: BJP, Mukul roy, TMC