Menu
Search
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Mukul Roy is still in BJP

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay remained steadfast in his earlier decision regarding Mukul Roy On the same day, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly informed that Mukul Roy is still in the BJP The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly directed the Calcutta High Court to reconsider its decision to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. Even after that, Biman Banerjee kept his decision unchanged

In the 2021 elections, Mukul Roy won on a BJP ticket He joined Trinamool on June 11, 2021 Opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari then appealed to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. The BJP also submitted video footage of Mukul Roy joining the grassroots through various electronic media as evidence of his defection.

Read more: Amit Shah’s tune on Nadda’s face too

However, in February this year, the Speaker informed that Mukul Roy was still in the BJP. The BJP had filed a case in the Calcutta High Court against the Speaker’s decision A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on April 11 directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to reconsider the decision. The court also asked to consider the video footage of Mukul Roy’s grassroots press conference as authentic documents.

Following the order of the High Court, Principal Biman Banerjee again held hearings between the two parties. Even after that, he informed that Mukul Roy is still in BJP As a result, the question of dismissal of his MLA post did not arise

Shuvendu Adhikari had also filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post. BJP MLA Ambika Roy has filed a separate case in the Supreme Court seeking removal of Mukul Roy from the post of PAAC chairman.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: BJP, Mukul roy, TMC



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleCPIM || The internal affairs of the party are not on Facebook, the message of discipline is forwarded to the state secretary
Next articleExibition of Italian architectural photographer Gabriele Basilico in Kolkata
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL