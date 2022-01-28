Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy’s last hearing in the assembly, what is going to happen this time …

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy has been the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee for a long time. Mukul Roy’s resignation case has been heard more than once. All matters have also been recorded by the West Bengal Assembly authorities. Finally, the Speaker’s hearing on the demand of dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post in the Assembly ended today.

Mukul Roy’s lawyers claim, “The BJP has not come up with any new answer on this issue today. Only they (BJP) took time to hear today. Our statement was made earlier. As a result, the hearing ended today. This time, the speaker will deliver the verdict as per his time. He did not join any political party. Mukul Roy is in BJP. The BJP did not suspend Mukul Roy.



The Supreme Court had directed the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly to take a quick decision on whether Mukul Roy could remain in the MLA post at all. The apex court also said that a decision on the legitimacy of his legislature would be taken as soon as possible. But the final decision has not been made yet.



The court had observed on January 18 that in the next two weeks, the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mukul Roy, would decide on the MLA post. Although not from the grassroots, Mukul Roy claimed in the assembly hearing that he was in the BJP. Not only that, he never joined the grassroots. Mukul informed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee in writing through his lawyer. His demands caused a real uproar in the state politics. This time the assembly hearing on that issue was over. Now both the Trinamool-BJP camps are looking at what the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee has decided.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 28, 2022, 16:06 IST

