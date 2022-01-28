January 28, 2022

Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy’s last hearing in the assembly, what is going to happen this time …

52 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mukul Roy has been the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee for a long time. Mukul Roy’s resignation case has been heard more than once. All matters have also been recorded by the West Bengal Assembly authorities. Finally, the Speaker’s hearing on the demand of dismissal of Mukul Roy’s MLA post in the Assembly ended today.

Mukul Roy’s lawyers claim, “The BJP has not come up with any new answer on this issue today. Only they (BJP) took time to hear today. Our statement was made earlier. As a result, the hearing ended today. This time, the speaker will deliver the verdict as per his time. He did not join any political party. Mukul Roy is in BJP. The BJP did not suspend Mukul Roy.


Read more: It happens! Retired schoolteacher sat for medical examination, then what …

The Supreme Court had directed the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly to take a quick decision on whether Mukul Roy could remain in the MLA post at all. The apex court also said that a decision on the legitimacy of his legislature would be taken as soon as possible. But the final decision has not been made yet.


Read more: All business in own van, father of 129 children, this former school teacher! What’s the secret?

The court had observed on January 18 that in the next two weeks, the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Mukul Roy, would decide on the MLA post. Although not from the grassroots, Mukul Roy claimed in the assembly hearing that he was in the BJP. Not only that, he never joined the grassroots. Mukul informed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee in writing through his lawyer. His demands caused a real uproar in the state politics. This time the assembly hearing on that issue was over. Now both the Trinamool-BJP camps are looking at what the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee has decided.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Bengal BJP, Mukul roy, TMC



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

video of a TV show goes viral where she made an interesting comment | Style Bappi Lahiri … Saini Ghosh’s video is viral! – News18 Bangla

10 mins ago admin

Post Poll Violence: Gaurab Sarkar killed in post-poll violence, Anubrat Mandal avoids CBI presence

21 mins ago admin

Patuli Car Accident: A car hit by a bus standing on the road! 1 killed in tragic accident in Patuli kolkata

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

video of a TV show goes viral where she made an interesting comment | Style Bappi Lahiri … Saini Ghosh’s video is viral! – News18 Bangla

10 mins ago admin

Post Poll Violence: Gaurab Sarkar killed in post-poll violence, Anubrat Mandal avoids CBI presence

21 mins ago admin

Mukul Roy: Mukul Roy’s last hearing in the assembly, what is going to happen this time …

52 mins ago admin

Patuli Car Accident: A car hit by a bus standing on the road! 1 killed in tragic accident in Patuli kolkata

1 hour ago admin

CBI: Post-poll violence accused fugitives! If you can catch 50 thousand per head

3 hours ago admin