Mukul Roy on PAC Chairman: Mukul Roy’s great relief! The decision of the PAC chairman was taken by the High Court and also by the revived Trinamool

# ‌Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has announced the term of Mukul Roy as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee or PAC Chairman of the Legislative Assembly. A few days ago, the High Court had reserved the verdict in this case. On the same day, the Calcutta High Court informed that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly would decide whether Mukul Roy would be the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee or PAC of the Legislative Assembly. In other words, Mukul Roy, who came to the grassroots from the BJP, was relieved by the High Court verdict. At the same time, the grassroots was also invigorated by today’s verdict.

However, on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment, the High Court said that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee, should be informed by October 6 whether he is retaining Mukul Roy as PAC chairman. According to Trinamool sources, it is certain that Mukul Roy will remain as PAC chairman after the High Court verdict.

Incidentally, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a case in the High Court seeking dismissal of Mukul Roy from the post of PAC chairman. The BJP MLA’s lawyer told the court that the chairman of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee had been nominated from the opposition camp for the last 54 years. It is going on as a kind of custom. Although Mukul Roy won from BJP, now he has gone to the grassroots. So in this situation, the ruling party has broken the tradition of making Mukul Roy the chairman of PAC.

During the hearing of this case on August 24, the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court wanted to know, does it take any political clearance to be the PAC chairman? He also wants to know whether the chairman of PAC is from the opposition. He sought the views of both the government and the plaintiff’s lawyer.

The state, however, submitted an affidavit stating that according to Article 212 of the Constitution, if a matter is pending in the Legislative Assembly, it has no jurisdiction over the judgment of the judiciary. Although the Trinamool has repeatedly said that Mukul Roy is still the BJP MLA from Krishnanagar on paper. So making him chairman of PAC did not break any tradition. However, Mukul Roy was finally relieved by today’s verdict.