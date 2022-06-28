Mukul’s resignation letter accepted, this MLA to change the party to the post of PAC chairman? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As expected, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee accepted Mukul Roy’s resignation as PAC chairman. On this day the principal himself said that Before accepting the resignation letter, the speaker also spoke to Mukul Roy on the phone

But who will be the new PAC chairman in place of Mukul Roy? According to ruling party sources, Mukul Roy may be replaced by Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani as PAC chairman. Like Mukul Roy, Krishna Kalyani won the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Later, he returned to the grassroots of his old party

In the end, if Krishna Kalyani is made the chairman, it is certain that there will be complications with him like Mukul. Because even though he is a BJP MLA, Krishna Kalyani is now at the grassroots level As a result, it can be assumed that the BJP will not accept him as Mukul as PAC chairman.

As per custom, the post of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee or PAC of the Legislative Assembly is given to any member of the Opposition. Although Mukul Roy joined the grassroots, he was the first to be appointed to the post The BJP strongly opposes the decision A case was filed to remove Mukul Roy from the post of PAC chairman However, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said that Mukul Roy was still in the BJP

However, despite the BJP’s objections, it is certain that Krishna Kalyani will be the chairman of the PAC committee. On the same day, Parliamentary Minister Perth Chatterjee and Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh spoke to him at the Speaker’s house. After his resignation, Mukul Roy did not remain a member of the PAC committee Krishna Kalyani will be included in his place as BJP MLA The announcement of Krishna Kalyani’s name as PAC chairman is now only 7 days ahead of time