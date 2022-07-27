Menu
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Multiple groups from ED, CGO come out again in teacher recruitment corruption case – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


Is the ED again in a major campaign in the teacher recruitment corruption case? It is reported that two large teams of ED officials have left the CGO complex in Salt Lake for a search. After a day of cross-examination of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, the ED search has sparked fresh speculation. There is intense curiosity about where the ED officials attack

It is reported that four to five teams of ED officials have already left the CGO complex in Salt Lake Among them, a group turned upside down and went towards the airport Another group is reported to have gone towards South Kolkata ED officials, divided into small teams, may carry out searches at different locations, such is the possibility

Details coming…

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Tags: Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



admin

Previous articleI will not leave Perth, governor tells Trinamool delegation, Trinamool party mouthpiece reveals – News18 Bangla
Next article‘Leave the ministry?’ Perth announced the decision in a short reply – News18 Bangla
