Multiple investment proposals at the World Bengal Trade Conference, representatives of many countries are coming – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Preparations for the World Bengal Trade Conference will start from tomorrow, Tuesday evening. The main goal of this conference is employment. And in that discussion multiple investment proposals are coming up (Bengal Global Summit 2022).

Adani Group is going to build a state-of-the-art logistics hub with an investment of Tk 2,000 crore on 100 acres of land in Belur, Howrah. It will be built on the land where Nisco’s factory used to be. Gainwell Engineering will invest Rs 500 crore to manufacture machinery used in mining. Gainwell is building a state-of-the-art machine factory in Panagarh. This heavy industry factory of international standard will be set up in Panagarh covering 35 acres of land. Its production will start by April-May 2023. Initially, 350 people will get jobs here.

Fortune 500 Company Aditya Birla Group is keen to set up their paint factory in Bengal. The Aditya Birla Group wants 60 acres of land in the Vidyasagar industrial taluk of Kharagpur to set up factories and follow-up industries. For which the investment potential is around 1000 crore rupees. One of the largest and most modern logistics hubs in the country is being set up in Howrah. E-commerce companies like Amazon-Flipkart are interested in investing in this huge 4 million sq ft hub.

Sixteen UK companies are keen to expand their business and transfer investment from other states.

A 49-member team from the British Trade Commission is coming.

Representatives of seven Chinese companies will come to explore the investment potential.

Delegations are coming from Japan and Germany to explore the possibility of investing. Nepal is interested in investing in small scale industries. Their representatives are also coming. Nick Lowe, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata, said: “I am very excited to have such a large delegation at the BGBBS. The Prime Ministers of our two countries pledged in May last year to further expand trade and investment prospects between India and England. We are walking that path. The UK-based company is considering expanding its business. In this context, I hope that a new chapter will be written in BGBS this time as well as attracting new investment to give them a place to grow their business.

First published: April 18, 2022, 08:43 IST

