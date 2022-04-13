Multiple Questions With Infrastructure, Continuing Complications With Moving Bus Stand From Babughat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The private bus owners’ association was bent on removing the bus stand from Babughat. The bus owners’ association claims that there is a mismatch between the real situation and multiple issues.

Their statement is, first of all, that the bus stand cannot be removed in such a short time. They complained that there was no such infrastructure for the swimming bus stand. Second, new permits have to be issued for buses to run from and to Santragachi. That should be done first. Third, it would not be profitable for anyone to compete with other routes by taking a bus from or to Santragachi to raise the abnormal price of fuel. At present it is not possible for the passengers of all the long distance buses leaving from Babughat to catch the swimming bus. It is not possible to come to Calcutta from there. So let the transport department keep short distance transport. The bus owners’ association demanded that arrangements be made for the bus to be parked on the road in Dalhousie.

Read more- Modi will write a letter to the new Pakistani Prime Minister seeking “attention to peace”!

The transport department has instructed to remove the bus stand from Babughat On Monday, the secretary of the Kolkata Regional Transport Department wrote a letter to various bus-minibus owners’ organizations in this regard. According to the guidelines, the bus stand has to be shifted from Babughat to Howrah swimming pool within 14 days. The bus terminus has been built in Santragachi for a long time The court has ordered to remove the bus stand from Babughat in multiple environmental cases The bus stand at Babughat is also blamed for the pollution at Maidan, Victoria Memorial. Babughat Chattar is also getting dirty due to the presence of bus stand

Read more- What was rescued in the pike! The police searched the neighborhood vigorously

At the moment, long distance buses leave from Babughat Apart from this, some private buses plying from Kolkata to the suburbs also leave from Babughat. According to the Department of Transportation, all these buses have to move to Santragachi within 14 days. The Department of Transportation has issued guidelines to several organizations, including the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, the Bengal Bus Syndicate, and the Bus Minibus Owners Association. In the past, there were efforts to remove the bus stand, but in the end it did not happen It remains to be seen whether this will be effective in the end after this instruction of the transport department

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: April 13, 2022, 09:08 IST

Tags: Bus Stand