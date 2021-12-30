Municipal Corporation Election ‍ | Tmc Candidate List: The name has been added to Sabyasachira, there is Krishna-Gautam too, there are more surprises in the list of candidates of Trinamool!

#Kolkata: Municipal elections will be held on January 22 in four municipal corporations of the state. Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri Puranigam will go to polls on January 22. The Left has already published their first list of candidates in Siliguri. The BJP has released the list of candidates. In the case of the rest, they have also hinted at bringing the list of candidates to the fore soon. Now it is the turn of the grassroots. The meeting was held at the house of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat on Thursday. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, party secretary general Perth Chatterjee, party state president Subrata Boxi and others were present there. After the meeting, Firhad Hakim said, “The list of candidates of four Purnigams has been finalized on the basis of consensus.”

Trinamool has brought new faces in several seats in the four old corporations. At the same time, most of those who have served as councilors in those previous corporations have also been given tickets this time. However, it was learned through advance sources that the Trinamool did not want to go through too many tests in the polls of these four Purnigams.

Apart from Siliguri, the Trinamool was in power in the remaining three Purnigams. This time the ruling party wants to show its power in that Siliguri too. It is learned that former state minister Gautam Dev has been nominated for that purpose. If the party wins after the vote, he may be the next mayor. On the other hand, the Trinamool has also fielded Sabyasachi Dutt, who has returned from the BJP. Sabyasachi Dutt left the grassroots and joined the BJP before the last assembly polls. Also stand for election from Bidhannagar center. But he lost to Minister Sujit Basu. After that he came back to the old team. This time Sabyasachi Dutt has been made the candidate in ward 31 of Bidhannagar. Krishna Chakraborty has been re-nominated in ward 29 of Bidhan Nagar.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, a section of the Trinamool claimed that Krishna Chakraborty’s weight was heavier if Bidhan Nagar won. Meanwhile, Gautam Dev has been nominated to snatch Siliguri’s tough board.