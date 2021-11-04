Municipal Election Election Via EVM: EVM

#Kolkata: Voting EVM-E (Municipal Election Via EVM) is taking place in Kolkata and Howrah Corporation. Voting will be done with the EVM that the State Election Commission has. After the last Lok Sabha vote, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee objected to EVM. Part of the state politics thought that the State Election Commission could bring back the ballot papers. But according to sources, the commission has confidence in EVM. M2 type EVM will be used.

According to sources, the notification of voting will not be published before November 19. This decision was taken keeping in view the development work of the state government so that it would not be hampered. Besides, both the commission and the state have a headache with violence. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. The commission does not want their role in the referendum to be questioned.

The State Urban and Urban Development Department has already written to the Election Commission to fix the polling day of Kolkata and Howrah Corporation. Sources said that December 19 and 22 have been fixed as the day of voting and voting results. Normally 24/25 days is enough time for voting. In that regard, if the vote is announced after November 19, there is no problem, the commission thinks.

Sources said that verbal consent has been given for the polling day. The commission will send a letter of consent to the state government in writing after Diwali. The counting of votes will take place on December 22, if there is no sudden change, it is final.

According to the information received so far, the voter list that will be published on November 5 will be used for voting. For this, the voter list has been requested by letter to the state, chief and election officer. Then you have to make that database useful for pre-voting. And the draft voter list of the pre-poll will be published. Which will be voted on.

The commission is already publishing Kovid’s special guidelines in the Assembly polls. Pre-voting will be done as per ECI guidelines. However, this time the commission wants to make double dose vaccination compulsory for all polling workers to avoid the risk.

According to sources, the pre-poll time will also increase, it will be like the general election of the assembly. In other words, voting will be held from 8 am to 7.30 pm.

Preparations for the full-fledged polls will begin as soon as Diwali and Vaifonta are over. Meetings with the district administration and the police, training of polling staff, all the work will begin.