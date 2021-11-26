Municipal Election TMC Candidates: Multiple leaders may change seats in the polls, speculation about new faces

#Kolkata: Municipal Election TMC Candidates have been announced. Now it is the turn of the fight to occupy the small red house. Wall writing has already started in multiple places. But who will contest the vote? The list of candidates of the ruling party may be announced today. According to party sources, one person, one post policy may be given priority in announcing the candidate list. However, in some cases, there may be exceptions.

Along with this, attention will be paid to the youth and people with a transparent image. Candidates may change in more than one ward. The party may not give tickets to more than one candidate. More than one person from the same family cannot get a ticket Along with this, importance will also be given to the survey report of Prashant Kishore’s organization.

According to party sources, Swapan Samaddar, a candidate for mayor of ward 59, left his 30 wards and became a candidate in 2015. This time ward number 59 has come under women’s protection. So he may be sent to ward number 29. His opponent could be influential Congress councilor Prakash Upadhyay. A longtime MLA from East Kolkata is keen to be a candidate in the by-elections. But the party will not field him this time as he was defeated in a ward in 2015 as a candidate. As this is the first time the party has fielded three Kolkata councilors, Atin Ghosh, Debashish Kumar and Debabrata Majumder. Because in this case the ‘one person one position policy’ of the party is not being maintained.

Read more-Bharat Gaurab Train will be run by a private company, what benefits will the passengers get?

Ratan Dey, a member of the current Municipal Board of Governors, is likely to change his ward. He is currently the co-ordinator of ward 93. As the ward is reserved for women, she may be sent to ward 69. Mamata Majumder, councilor of ward 69, may or may not be given a ticket. Ward No. 90 co-ordinator and member of the Board of Administrators and Chief Minister’s Chief Electoral Agent in the Bhabanipur by-election Vaishwan Chattopadhyay may be sent to Ward No. 8.

Read more-Eyes reddened by depression again, forgetting the trembling of winter, suffering from rain again?

Due to the ‘one person, one post’ policy, the party will probably not field Mala Roy, the co-ordinator of ward 7 and South Kolkata MP. In the same way Shantanu Sen, Councilor of Ward No. 3 and Member of Rajya Sabha. Ward 106 of Sushant Ghosh, a member of the Board of Governors, is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Therefore, he can be a candidate in the next ward number 106. In ward no. 33, Trinamool councilor Pabitra Biswas cannot be a candidate in his own ward. He may also be sent to a nearby ward due to reservation for Scheduled Castes.

As Ward No. 6 of Calcutta Port is reserved for Scheduled Castes, long time Councilor Nizamuddin Shams may be sent to Ward No. 75. One of the spokespersons of the party is Arup Chakraborty, a councilor and youth leader of ward 110. As her ward is reserved for women, she can be a candidate in ward number 103. Ghanshree Bagh, co-ordinator of ward 125, may be shifted to ward 126 due to female conservation. Ward 6 candidate Javed Khan-son Fayyaz Ahmed Khan can be the candidate. Ward 7 candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya’s son Sourav Basu can be the candidate. Actor and grassroots youth leader Arnab Bandyopadhyay can be a candidate in ward 121. Incumbent councilor Ratan Malakar can be the candidate in 63 wards of the Chief Minister.

At present there are fathers, sons and daughters of the same family in wards 118, 117 and 118. Here too, the list of candidates can be cut. However, everyone is watching Ward No. 72. Will Firhad Hakim be the candidate there now? If not, who is going to be the next city administrator of Kolkata.