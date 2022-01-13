Municipality Corporation Election 2022: Will the state’s municipal corporation vote be back after declaring disaster? Strong questions develop Ranjan

#Kolkata: A case is pending in the Calcutta High Court over whether it is possible to vote in four municipal corporations now. On the same day, in the context of that case, the State Election Commission submitted an affidavit to the court. The state government has also submitted an affidavit in this regard. Public interest litigation lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya told the court on the same day, “West Bengal is in the first place in the infection. So without looking at the mention in this affidavit, the election should be postponed. The Prime Minister has warned the Chief Ministers about oxygen. We do not know what to expect. “

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya further said, “The State Election Commission has the highest power in conducting the polls. The commission has the power to postpone the election. In this critical situation, the court directed the postponement of the polls.

A BJP lawyer told the court on the same day, “The situation in the state is changing rapidly. Covid positivity rate is around 40% in the state. In this changed scenario, there is no alternative but to postpone the vote, “said a lawyer for the commission. The law says so. We will start the voting process in consultation with the state. “

After that, the Chief Justice countered, “The constitution says the decision of the commission is final. So why do you want to call the state the hands of the commission? The commission says the state finalizes the day, and the state says the schedule is based on negotiations. Which one is right? “

After that, the lawyer of the commission said, “The state will give a preliminary proposal of the day. The commission will then issue a final notification on the basis of discussions. However, the lawyer for the state said, “The final decision on the conduct of the polls and the postponement of the polls will be taken by the state election commission.”

The court then made it clear that no additional time could be given to the commission. Let the lawyers of the commission know and find out if they have any legal way or resources to back the vote. ” After that, the lawyers of the commission left the court room.

After announcing the final position of the commission, they told the division bench of the Chief Justice that the commission does not have the power to postpone the election. If the state does not declare disaster. The Chief Justice is now referring the constitution to the commission. The Commission is unable to verify the Covid situation. If the state surveys the situation, then the commission will understand that, that is what the commission wants to say. The lawyer of the commission in the face of various questions of the Chief Justice.