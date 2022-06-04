Musa gets life imprisonment || Musa’s life sentence announced for first-time IS militant

#Kolkata: A special NIA court has sentenced IS militant Mohammad Mosiuddin Musa alias Musa to life imprisonment for his involvement in sedition and terrorism. Which is the first time that an IS militant has been convicted in the state. Although Musa was brought in the first half on Friday, the court sentenced him in the presence of Musa in the second half.

NIA lawyer Shyamal Ghosh said the court found Musa guilty of treason and multiple sections of the Arms Act. Musa, a resident of BDO Para in Lavpur, Birbhum, had joined the work of Islamic State or IS module in the country. The investigation found multiple chats. Detectives have claimed that Sophie Armor, the top leader of the Syrian IS militant group, used to talk on a regular social networking site. Investigators also claimed that Musa had planned to assassinate several people by selecting them from different countries and states.

Incidentally, Musa was arrested from Burdwan station in July 2016. CID took them into custody after the arrest. At that time Musauddin came to Howrah by train from Chennai. After that he went to Dharmatala and bought sharp weapons. He then boarded the Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger from Howrah station. He was arrested at Burdwan station with the help of Burdwan Railway Police on the basis of information provided by Kolkata Police. He was interrogated at Burdwan GRP police station overnight by Burdwan district police superintendent, central detectives and CID officers. Musa was then arrested. The NIA later took him into custody.

The NIA also found out that two suspected militants from Bangladesh were involved through Facebook Messenger. Even beating the warden while serving time in the Presidency Correctional Institution, Musa has been involved in indecent acts in the courtroom. This time the court sentenced Musa to life imprisonment. However, the NIA lawyer claimed that there was no remorse after hearing the sentence.

AMIT SARKAR

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 04, 2022, 08:01 IST

