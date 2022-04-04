Music Video ‘Megher Thikana’ launched in grandeur

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti Pic: Suhrid Ghosh

Guests, cast and crew during the launch of the music video ‘Megher Thikana’

‘Megher Thikana’, the music video, directed by celebrity fashion photographer Tathagata Ghosh, and produced by Resurrection Entertainment, was launched recently with a bang through a dazzling event held at the Club Verde Vista.

Director Tathagata flanked by his lead cast Nil Dey and composer Souptik Majumdar

Tathagata has written a poetry on screen through his lenses about a lonely girl who is in search of ‘Megher Thikana’, amidst the mist-veiled, ice-capped mountains to find the happiness of her life. This music video featured her picturesque journey beautifully filmed by Tathagata. The music video is perfectly complemented with a magical tune composed by Souptik Majumdar that truely depicts the melancholic vibe of loneliness which has been brilliantly sung by Shreshtha Dey. Actress Nil Dey has effortlessly portrayed the lead role in’Megher Thikana’ under the guidance of her director Tathagata, about which she is quite excited.

Young actor Anusha Viswanathan, along with beauty expert Keya Seth, Mishti Seth, actor Shankar Chakraborty and Ashim Roy Chowdhury were present as esteemed guests at the launch. The event was hosted by Madhumanti Maitra.