‘My didi, your didi, everyone’s didi…’ hill song now in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: ‘My didi, your didi, everyone’s didi….’ This mountain song is playing in Kolkata. On the occasion of July 21, those who have come from the hills to Kolkata are playing this song GTA Chief Executive Officer Anit Thapa gifted this song to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Recently, a song was created by the party to campaign for Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantric Morcha president Anit Thapa in the GTA elections. In the song that was, Hamro Anit, Timiro Anit, Sapaiko Anit.

After the GTA election, the song was playing all over Darjeeling, Karshiong during the Chief Minister’s hill tour. This time, a new song has been made on the hill about the chief minister It is known that Chief Minister Anit Thapar heard that song while visiting the hills. Later he told Anit Thapa that the song is very beautiful. After that, Anit Thapa dedicated the song to the Chief Minister and took the initiative to make it in a different way The song was made in four days.

The song is sung by Raja Dhar and Devvrata Chaki The music of the song is composed by Rasailly He is the lyricist and composer of the Nepali song about Anit Thapa And this song is being played by the workers coming from the hills to join Kolkata. They arrived at Sealdah station in the morning. They take a bus from there. Proceed to the Salt Lake Central Park Camp Office This song is being played on this journey. Apart from this, this song is playing in the camp office of Salt Lake Central Park Apart from Darjeeling, the workers of Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar are also happy to hear this song.

Incidentally, the Trinamool leadership thinks that the election of GTA in the hills is a success. The Trinamool Congress has also opened its account in Pahar’s vote. Mamata Banerjee has recently returned from a mountain tour. There are further development messages. This new song is giving that message in every song

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 19, 2022, 08:27 IST

Tags: AITMC, Mamata Banerjee