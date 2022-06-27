Mysterious Death || Mystery death of former deputy general manager of cell at guest house, body recovered from locked house

#Kolkata: Mystery death of former Deputy General Manager of Steel Authority of India at Goriyahat Guest House! The body was recovered from a guest house a stone’s throw away from Goriyahat police station. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Prithvish Kumar Gain.

According to the guest house, he used to have breakfast between 7.30 am and 7.30 am. But not on Monday. Then the staff of the guest house entered through the window of a bathroom and saw Prithvi’s naked body lying on the bed. The hotel staff entered and opened the door. The news was given to Goriyahat police station.

According to police sources, he has been staying in this guest house for the last one year. He was in a rehab in Narendrapur till 2019-20. His wife told police he had been drinking before marriage. That is why he was sent to Rehab. He came back healthy after one year. In 2021, he returned to his home in Kasba Rajdanga But then he started drinking again. The boy starts trouble with Arpan Gain. Since then he has been in the guest house for the last one year.

Bottles of liquor recovered from the house. How the death will be known only after the autopsy. Is there any other secret behind death due to excessive drinking? Gariyahat police are investigating.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: June 27, 2022, 19:53 IST

