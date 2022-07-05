Mystery is deepening! Dead young man electrocuted in Tangra, death while hooking? – News18 Bangla

Has he been electrocuted while hooking up? Initially, information about the fire from the gas cylinder came to light. However, questions are also being raised about where the electricity connection came from. Hooking’s indication is coming to the fore in the preliminary investigation of the municipality. Mayor Parishad (Alo) Sandiparanjan Bokshi said.

Read more: What are the three young men doing with Lakshmi’s treasure! Tolpar Gangarampur, hasty arrest

Another died of electrocution in Kolkata This time the young man lost his life after getting electrocuted in his shop in Tangra The deceased was identified as Bunty Haldar However, the fog has been created about how the young man got electrocuted This tragic incident took place this morning at Govinda Khatik Lane 6 in Tangra It is learned that Bunty and his wife used to run a small food shop on the side of the road They were preparing food by opening the shop in the morning Bunty’s wife claimed that the CESC had installed a meter box on the electricity pole in front of the shop. Sparks of fire can be seen in that meter box around 8:30 in the morning Frightened, Bunty’s wife came out of the shop He alleged that the meter box caught fire while he was leaving the Bunty shop That’s when Bunty got electrocuted

Sanjay Bhowmik, DG, Light Department, Kolkata Municipality, accompanied by officials, went to the spot. Preliminary investigations have raised a number of questions. The shop poles were made using the lighthouse of Calcutta Municipality. The question arises as to with whose permission these poles were used. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have happened while hooking up in the Join box.

Several steps have been taken on behalf of the Calcutta Municipal Lighting Department. After the incidents in Haridebpur and Rajabazar, the Mayor’s Council (Alo) has issued several guidelines. The chairmen in each borough have been instructed to increase surveillance by inspecting the area along with local councilors and sub-assistant engineers. Mayor’s Council (Alo) Sandiparanjan Boxir directed the councilors to keep alert and regular monitoring.

Read more: Fatigue and palpitations all day again! The body is not deficient in this vitamin?

As the Calcutta Municipality is investigating, so are the anti-left councilors of the municipality who are concerned about the death due to electrocution in the city. They submitted a memorandum to the Mayor’s Council (Alo) Sandiparanjan Boxer. At the same time the representatives of All Bengal Electricity Consumers Association submitted the memorandum.

The memorandum states,

আর্থ Earthing should be done on each lighthouse.

তার The wires have to be removed and cleaned over the lighthouse.

★ Surveillance should be increased in every area. Monitoring committee should be formed.

Subrata Biswas, general secretary of the All Bengal Electricity Consumers Association, said, “The municipality cannot avoid responsibility for the death. The negligence is clearly on the part of the CESC authorities.

Madhuchanda Dev, left councilor of ward 92 of Kolkata municipality, slammed the municipality and CESC authorities for blaming each other. He said, “There is no point in blaming each other in the CESC and the municipality. The municipality is negligent. The councilors need to increase surveillance.”

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 05, 2022, 17:52 IST

Tags: Death