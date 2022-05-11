Mystery of Arjun’s death, new field of heated politics as soon as the autopsy report comes to light Arjun Chourasia death case autopsy report leads to more political controversy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata was up in arms over the unusual death of Kashipur BJP activist Arjun Chaurasia. The BJP has started a movement against the ruling party saying that Arjun has been killed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself reached Arjun’s house. However, the initial report of the autopsy did not reveal the irrefutable information that Arjun was killed. Death by hanging, Antemortem in Nature. This is indicated in the autopsy. And as soon as the report of this autopsy came to light, the political pressure was at its peak.

On the one hand, the ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, has spoken out against the BJP in body politics. On the other hand, the BJP is still adamant on the theory of murder. According to the Bengal BJP leadership, the autopsy report did not say anywhere that the murder had taken place. It has been said that he died by hanging himself. Our question is who got stuck in Arjun’s throat? BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that BJP workers were not weak enough to commit suicide. This time, starting from the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP state president Sukant Majumdar said, ‘Youth leader Arjun has been killed. The autopsy report is preliminary. The exact cause of the abnormal death will be known at the right time. We have no confidence in the state police investigation. We want CBI investigation.

Like Shuvendu Adhikari, Arjun’s family is also adamant in the murder theory. On Tuesday, Arjun’s mother Saf said during a dharna on Rani Rasmoni Road with the families of the martyrs on behalf of the BJP, ‘The son has been killed. I want CBI investigation ‘. After the autopsy report of Arjun Chaurasia, the Trinamool Congress started chanting against the BJP. Trinamool alleges that the Home Minister lied. So he has to apologize ‘. However, the BJP is the only one who can unravel the mystery of Arjun’s death without giving much thought to this allegation of the Trinamool Congress. BJP’s question, how did Arjun’s throat get stuck? Who else? We want to know. The Trinamool Congress countered, “People are not with them. So let them do politics with the body.

