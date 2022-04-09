Nabanna and health department is corcerned with the practice of govt hospitals of refering patients to other organizations – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Referrals in government hospitals and medical colleges are concerned about the disease. On Friday, the state health department issued stern letters to the superintendents and principals of various medical colleges, hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. The number of patients being ‘referred’ to government hospitals and medical colleges in some districts is increasing day by day, a concern has been expressed in a letter issued by the health department.

The letter said that the state government was providing high quality services in medical colleges and hospitals, not only that, but also ensuring that patients get advanced quality services for complex treatment. Yet why is the percentage of patients ‘referrals’ increasing? According to sources, the letter directed the district administration officials to review the hospitals in their respective districts.

According to sources, the state health department wants to keep the referral rate below 6 percent. But 39 hospitals in the state have been identified, where more than 6 per cent patients are being referred. Besides, out of these 39 hospitals, 21 hospitals have been visited, the number of referrals is more than 10 percent. According to the health department, the state health department has recently conducted a review on 90 multi-specialty and sub-divisional hospitals. This statistic has come up from him. Not only that, the statistics also show that the percentage of “Patient Left Against Medical Advice (LAMA)” has also increased.

The state health department has identified 50 hospitals where LAMA rates have risen by more than 3 percent. Of these, 19 hospitals have more than 19 percent LAMA. The state health department has already appointed a senior IAS officer as the nodal officer to expedite the matter, sources said. The district magistrates of each district have been instructed to review these issues expeditiously based on the overall statistics.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: April 09, 2022, 15:42 IST

Tags: Nabanna