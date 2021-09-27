Nabanna | Bangla news: Disaster relief 6-point directive to 14 districts of the state including Kolkata. Nabanna

#Kolkata: Warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in most districts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. And to deal with this disaster, this time the State Disaster Management Department issued a 6-point directive. On Monday, the six-point directive was sent to South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hughli, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan districts including Kolkata Municipality. Nabanna) News in the source. Last Saturday, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held a review meeting with these districts in detail about the disaster.

The six-point directive sent on Monday states:

1) Every district and municipality and block headquarters should be monitored at all times through control rooms.

2) Residents should be evacuated from low lying areas quickly. The quick response team must be prepared with emergency medication. Besides, you have to be prepared with various tools including tree cutting equipment.

3) Cyclone shelters, schools and colleges should be kept ready as shelter camps so that the residents in those places can abide by the corona rules. With this, all the arrangements for baby food and water have to be provided in this shelter camp.

4) Strict instructions should be given to the fishermen in the coastal areas. Tourists need to control going to coastal areas. Districts can control ferry service.

5) The work of evacuating the residents has to be done before the rain comes. All transportation arrangements have to be prepared for it.

6) Pumps should be kept ready in urban areas so that water can be pumped out immediately.

6) Streetlights should be monitored and distribution boxes and electricity poles should be covered. So as to avoid any untoward incident.

7) Last Saturday, Nabanna (Nabanna) Chief Secretary had a video conference with the district governors of South Bengal. The meeting was attended by officials of CESC and state power distribution companies. At that meeting, the Chief Secretary himself directed to ensure that the electric post is covered. The state clarified once again through the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Office on Monday.

Somraj Banerjee

