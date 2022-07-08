Nabanna campaign of Naxals, allegations of over-activism against the police

Ujjwal Roy, Kolkata: The CPIML Liberation Students and Youth Organization called for a movement against corruption and for employment. The Nabanna campaign was called for on Thursday as part of it. The procession started from Maulali Ramlila Maidan. When the procession reached Dharmatala, the police barricaded it.

The allegations of the organization staged a peaceful procession, but the police were stabbed on behalf of the police. As a result, several leaders and workers of the organization were injured. Several people were arrested. Later, in a press statement on behalf of the party’s state committee, Perth Ghosh said, “Today, the Revolutionary Youth Association and the All India Students’ Association called for a new campaign. The campaign was called in accordance with democratic norms. More than three hundred students and youths gathered at Ramlila Maidan in Maulali. The campaign was to embody the ongoing protests at all levels of society against the skyrocketing unemployment and corruption in the state. The demand was, all vacancies should be filled. Corruption and court orders are being investigated in various types of appointments including primary, secondary, TET, SSC and third and fourth class personnel. Today, when the students and youths started marching peacefully, the police not only set up barricades but also started baton charges. Several female companions were seriously injured.

Among those arrested are Abhijit Majumder, state secretary of CPIML Liberation, Atanu Chakraborty, Kolkata district secretary of the party, Shovan Nath, a woman leader, Apu Ghosh, state president of RYA, Ranjoy Sengupta, state president, Sajal Dey, acting president and Nilashish Basu, state president. Student leaders Tiyasha Lahiri, Ananya Chakraborty, Arpita Roy, mass cultural organizer Babuni Majumder. We strongly condemn and condemn this barbaric attack on the police by Mamata Banerjee’s government. Detained party leaders and young student leaders must be released immediately and unconditionally.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 08, 2022, 07:46 IST

