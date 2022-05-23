#Kolkata: For the last 14 months, protests have been going on at the foot of the Gandhi statue, for the ninth to twelfth class job seekers of SSC. When state-politics was raging over SSC recruitment corruption, Nabanna directed SSC to hire Soma Das, a cancer activist. According to Nabanna, the agitating SSC job seeker Soma Das has to take necessary steps to get the job as an assistant teacher within 7 days (SSC Recruitment Scam). This is what the Chief Secretary of the School Education Department has instructed the Chairman of the School Service Commission (SSC).

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is in charge of the SSC recruitment corruption case in the Calcutta High Court. He saw Soma’s picture in the media and called him. He said that if necessary, he would arrange his job elsewhere. But by returning that offer, Laraku Soma grabbed everyone’s attention. He made it clear that his dream is to become a teacher. He will continue to fight to become a teacher. Soon after this, SSC was instructed from Nabanna that Soma Das should be given the job of assistant teacher within 7 days. He has also been asked to submit an action taken report. It is learned that she has to be appointed as a Bengali teacher of ninth-tenth class.

Somar was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. The huge cost of treatment! Meanwhile, as soon as the family pulls the strings, the weavers are unable to bear the cost of treatment in this situation. But he did not break! Didn’t stop dreaming! If he doesn’t give up … he will be the teacher! That is his dream! So Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay returned the job offer elsewhere! Soma moved to Kolkata from Nalhati to join the movement of SSC job seekers due to cancer. His movement continues. Soma said that if the body agrees, he will continue the movement to demand justice.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: May 23, 2022, 20:53 IST

Tags: SSC