Nabanna giving strong directions to complete Covid 19 booster dose vaccination soon Huge reluctance to ‘booster’ across the state! Nabanna’s ‘big’ instructions to districts on corona – News18 Bangla

Somraj Banerjee

#Kolkata: There are still about five and a half crore left to take booster dose in the state. Nabanna worried about that. Of these, 62,29,629 are left to take booster doses of covacin and 4,85,8841 are left to take booster doses of covachild (Coronavirus Booster Dose).

Of all the states, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas have the highest remaining booster doses. Therefore, this time Nabanna (Coronavirus Booster Dose) instructed to prepare to give booster dose by September 30, highlighting the district-wise information. Each district has been instructed to make specific plans for taking booster doses.

So far, 4,22,201 people have taken the covacin booster dose. Covishield’s booster dose was 40,16,923. It has been instructed to increase the booster dose by planning quickly on how to increase the number of booster doses. On the one hand, coronavirus booster dose is on the rise in some districts of the state. Because of him, Nabanna is now active.

Incidentally, 92 percent of people across the country have not yet received the booster dose on time. On the other hand, coronavirus is on the rise. In this situation, a free coronavirus ticker booster dose program is being launched across the country from today. This program will run for the next 75 days (Free Covid-19 Booster Dose).

Adults will be given a free coronavirus ticker booster dose from today, according to the center’s guidelines. In other words, all the people above 18 years of age in the country will be able to take free booster dose from today. The guidelines state that everyone above the age of 18 can take a free booster dose (coronavirus vaccine ‘precision’ or third dose) from all government vaccination centers. A person can take a booster dose only after six months or 28 weeks of taking the second dose of coronavirus vaccine. In the same way, from today, booster dose will be provided free of cost for those above 18 years of age.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 13:10 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Nabanna