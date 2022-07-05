Nabanna | Kolkata Police: New rules for newcomers, ‘no’ to mobile use! Big steps to emphasize surveillance

#Kolkata: ‘No’ to the use of mobile phones by the police personnel working in Navanne. Basically, constables and white-clad police personnel have to be on duty or switch off by submitting their mobile phones. Sources said that such instructions have been issued for the constables and white-clad police working in Navanne. The guidelines have been issued since Tuesday. This is considered to be the rule so that the surveillance work goes well.

According to Nabanna sources, constables and white-clad police, who are on duty on different floors of Nabanna, have been banned from using mobile phones. This rule is known to apply mainly to those who are on regular duty. They will submit the phone when they enter duty in Navanne. If there is a special need, they can use the phone with the permission of the superior officer. That is what they have been told, according to sources.

When Kolkata police constables and white-clad policemen entered duty on Tuesday morning, they were asked to submit their phone calls. The Kolkata Police is mainly in charge of security inside Navanna and Nabanna premises. Sources said that this instruction has been given for them.

Incidentally, the security arrangements for the construction of the main administrative building of the state are being scrutinized as per the situation. It remains to be seen how many CCTVs there are, whether they work properly. There are many gates in Navanne, who is entering through which gate is also being investigated. The security operation is also checking whether the visitors are seeing their names, addresses and identity cards properly. Besides, it is being seen whether the log-book of Navanna is being kept properly.

July 05, 2022

Tags: Kolkata Police, Mamata Banerjee, Nabanna