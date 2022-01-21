Nabanna Likely to take decision soon as Somrchool Education Department urges | Big News! Special proposal in Nabanne, decision to open schools in the state soon … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Efforts to reopen schools have started in the state. According to sources, the state school education department (West Bengal School Reopening) wants to open the school immediately. The proposal of the education department was sent to the chief secretary on Friday regarding the opening of the school. Nabanna is going to discuss the matter with the state school education department soon. That is what has been known in the new sources.

Initially (West Bengal School Reopening) the Department of Education wants to start schools from ninth to twelfth. Nabanna can take the final decision after discussing with the health department. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.

There are already demands from various quarters to start the school. A number of organizations, including AIDSO, have started a movement to demand the reopening of schools and speedy immunization of students. The international community is also repeatedly talking about opening schools. An expert from the World Bank also questioned the rationale for not opening the school. The same goes for physicians and academics.

On the other hand, schools have also been introduced in other states of the country. The Maharashtra government has already announced the launch of the school. In this situation, the proposal to reopen the school has been sent to the Chief Secretary today on behalf of the Education Department. Sources said that the state may take a decision in this regard soon.

