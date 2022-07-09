nabanna sources reveal that12 tourists stuck in amarnath are safe – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Amarnath pilgrimage site in Jammu and Kashmir devastated by cloudburst. The area between Amarnath Cave and Kalimata received heavy rains in a very short period of time around 5.30 pm on Friday. The flooding caused by this cloudburst has washed away 25 charitable camps. The death toll is still 16.

Among the tourists stranded in Amarnath are 11 to 12 tourists from Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The state administration said, “The district administration has been able to contact them. They are all safe. ”For any information on tourists stranded in Amarnath, you can contact the West Bengal Government Control Room No. 033-22143526.

About 15,000 pilgrims trapped in the cloudburst have been evacuated from the cave temple area of ​​Amarnath. At least 16 people have been reported dead so far due to the Harappan floods caused by the cloudburst. More than 40 people are still missing. Most of the pilgrims stranded near the Amarnath cave area on Friday evening were shifted to Panchatarani. It serves as the base camp for the Amarnath Jatra. On Saturday morning, 21 injured pilgrims were airlifted to Baltal for treatment.

“Sixteen deaths have been confirmed. About 40 people are still believed to be missing. No landslides were reported, but incessant rains continued, although rescue efforts were not hampered. Four teams of NDRF have come to the rescue with more than 100 rescuers. The Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF and others are carrying out rescue operations, ”NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told ANI.

Chinese Corps Commander Lieutenant General ADS Aujla has reached the Harappan Ban area to check the situation. Kashmir Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner are also overseeing the rescue operation.

Pilgrims safely evacuated from the affected area reported this horrific experience. In the words of one pilgrim, “Within 10 minutes of the cloud breaking, eight people were reported dead. Lots of rocks were carried along with the water. About 15,000 pilgrims were in the area. Pilgrims continue to come here despite heavy rains. ” “The situation is under control, it is still raining. The Amarnath journey has been temporarily suspended due to the level of danger, ”said ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey.

