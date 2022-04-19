Nabannera bonus announcement for state government employees! Get ‘casual’ workers too – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Great news for state government employees Nabanna6 announced bonuses for permanent and contract employees of the government This ad-hoc bonus has been announced by issuing a notification on the same day This bonus has been announced for 2021-22

According to a statement from the state government, only those government employees who had a salary of less than Tk 36,000 till March 31 will get the bonus. In addition, government employees who have a salary of Rs 36,000 or less in the last six months will also get this bonus. Due to promotions, DA increase, even if the salary is more than Rs 36,000 in the last six months, the bonus will be matched.

In addition, employees who have been working continuously for the last six months will also get this bonus. In all cases, the maximum amount of bonus is Rs 4,800.

The guidelines clearly state that permanent employees as well as casual employees of the state government will also get this bonus. However, casual workers will receive this bonus only after completing at least 120 days after joining the work. According to the guidelines of the state government, the bonus will be given before Durga Pujo and Eid

