Nabannera security is being checked! State administration taking special measures – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The security of the main administrative building of the state is being checked. It remains to be seen how many CCTVs there are, all of which will be scrutinized in this special operation, as well as whether the existing CCTVs are operational. There are many gates in Navanne, who is entering through which gate is also being investigated. The visitors who are coming, their names, addresses, identity cards are being seen in the right way, it is also being checked in this campaign. Besides, it is being seen whether the log-book of Navanna is being kept properly.

On Saturday night, the young man entered the perimeter of the Chief Minister’s house. He was detained by the security guards of the Chief Minister’s house on Sunday morning After the arrest, Dhrita was handed over to Kalighat police station

After this incident, questions have been raised about the security of the Chief Minister’s house An investigation has also been launched into the cause of such gross negligence in the security of the Chief Minister’s house Nabanna6 has already decided to increase the security of the Chief Minister’s house

The Home Secretary, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and the Director of Security met in Navanne to discuss how the security at the Chief Minister’s residence was disrupted and how it could be further strengthened. It is being investigated which policemen were in charge of security at the Chief Minister’s house that day and what their role was.

