Nadda on two-day visit to Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP all-India president JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata on a two-day packed tour of Bengal. His special plane landed at Calcutta Airport shortly after 9pm on Tuesday night. He was received there by BJP state president Sukant Majumder, opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, BJP all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. They came to welcome the party with flags and drums.

The area takes on a festive look as soon as you get out of JP Nadda Airport. The airport was buzzing with flowers and slogans. JP Nadda practically joined the crowd with party workers supporters. In his body language, a picture of unity in fighting in the coming days came to light. His convoy was virtually blocked by a crowd of party workers and supporters. After that his convoy slowly left for the hotel in New Town. The scars of the failure of the Assembly vote. Conflicts between leaders at the top of the party. One leader after another left the Padma camp and returned home to the grass camp. Jagat Prakash Nadda, the All India President of Gerua Shibir, touched the soil of the state at a time when the BJP was in a state of turmoil.

Arriving in the state on Tuesday, he has a packed program at the party level for the next two days. According to the schedule, he will go to Chunchara at half past eleven in the afternoon. From there go to Chandannagar. He will sit in a meeting with the top leaders of the state BJP at 3 pm. This meeting will be closed door. Political circles claim that Nadda can give a strong message to the top BJP leaders in the state at this meeting. On the second and last day of the tour, he will first go to Belur on Thursday morning. Then one by one meeting with MPs and MLAs. The meeting will be held at a five-star hotel in Newtown. The All India President of BJP will hold a working meeting at Science City Auditorium. He will return to Delhi on the same day after holding the Nagarki conference at Kalamandir. Panchayat elections are ahead. Then in 2024 Lok Sabha. In this context, the visit of the All India Organizing President of Gerua Shibir to Bengal is quite significant politically.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 08, 2022, 07:46 IST

Tags: BJP, JP Nadda